23 May 2019 Travis Perkins plc IFRS 16 - Leases update On the 21st May 2019, Travis Perkins plc held an education session for sell-side analysts on the application of the new IFRS 16 - Leases accounting standard and its impact on the Group's results. A brief explanatory presentation, with commentary, is now available on the Travis Perkins plc website. No new material disclosures were made during the briefing. The Group has provided non-statutory indicative comparatives to demonstrate how 2018 results would have looked under the new rules. These can be found on the 2019 Results Centre page on the Group's website: https://www.travisperkinsplc.co.uk/investor-relations/results-centre.aspx [1] The new rules apply from 1st January 2019, with the Group's interim 2019 results, released on the 31st July 2019, prepared on this basis. 2018 results will not be restated, but non-statutory indicative comparatives will be provided. If you have any questions, please contact a member of the Investor Relations team. Enquiries Investor / analyst enquiries Graeme Barnes | +44 7469 401 819 | graeme.barnes@travisperkins.co.uk Zak Newmark | +44 7384 432 560 | zak.newmark@travisperkins.co.uk Media enquiries David Allchurch | Tulchan Communications | +44 207 353 4200

