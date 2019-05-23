The Hong Kong listed polysilicon manufacturer is selling off solar assets to fund its thirst for production capacity expansion. The proposed sale would net the company almost $290 million to reduce its debt pile.Chinese polysilicon giant GCL Poly wants to continue divesting solar plant assets in its homeland to pay down the huge debts it is accruing to finance the continued rapid expansion of its production capacity. Hong Kong listed GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Ltd, and solar plant development subsidiary GCL New Energy Holdings Ltd, will ask shareholders to approve a plan to sell off a majority stake ...

