Dr. Andy Khawaja of Allied Wallet, a globally leading provider of online payment processing offering various payment solutions in 196 countries all over the world, was recently awarded as 'Entrepreneur of the Year' on the cover of Industry Era magazine.

Dr. Andy Khawaja and Allied Wallet have been making headlines month after month, being recognized for the new innovations and the product offering they have brought to not only the world of digital payments but to global commerce as a whole.

"Allied Wallet puts importance in the goals and needs of every country and culture," Dr. Khawaja said, "…we want to connect people, protect transactions while enabling people to buy and sell more freely."

Allied Wallet has certainly delivered on this with new compatible preferred payment options in many countries including: Sweden, Austria, Canada, Finland, France, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, United Kingdom, Norway, Philippines, South Korea, Vietnam, Brazil, Peru, and Mexico.

Andy is described as a "true leader" in Industry Era and mentioned that fortune was never his goal. "Providing a product and service that would improve today's economy, protecting buyers and sellers, and innovating payments" is his goal.

Through the FinTech innovations that Allied Wallet is bringing to the world along with Allied Wallet's various charitable efforts and entrepreneur/student outreach programs, Allied Wallet and its CEO are striving to make a positive impact.

Dr. Khawaja commented, "I want to give back to a world that has given to me. I want to enable others to succeed. I'm honored to be recognized once again as 'Entrepreneur of the Year' and very excited for what is to come."

