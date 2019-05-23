The changes below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 27 May 2019. ISIN: DK0060052843 ------------------------------------------ Name: Admiral Capital B ------------------------------------------ New name: BoStad B ------------------------------------------ Short name: ADMCAP B ------------------------------------------ New short name: BOSTAD B ------------------------------------------ Unchanged orderbook ID: 37107 ------------------------------------------ For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=726446