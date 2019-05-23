First Bitcoin Capital Corp.: First Bitcoin Capital Corp Subsidiary Enters Strategic Alliance With DigitalAMN To Help Grow PAI 'Accelerate' Model

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2019 / First Bitcoin Capital Corp. (OTC: BITCF) (the "Company") a prolific generator of more than 100 unique cryptocurrencies and the developer of blockchain powered technology, is proud to announce, that its subsidiary, First Bitcoin Capital LLC, has entered into a strategic alliance with Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. ("DigitalAMN") to assist with further developing the 'Accelerate' phase of their Public Accelerator-Incubator ("PAI") model; specifically regarding blockchain, cryptocurrency and cannabis related startups.

"We generally strive to be 'first' when pursuing any venture," stated Greg Rubin, CEO of First Bitcoin Capital Corp. "DigitalAMN has interests in the Reg CF portal owner and operator, TruCrowd, Inc. It is through this relationship, we will assist with the development of the 'first' blockchain/crypto and cannabis focused equity crowdfunding portals, CryptoLaunch and Fundanna, respectively. Given our many successes and social capital within these markets, I believe we can add true value to DigitalAMN's 'Accelerate' phase; referring industry related startups to TruCrowd's platforms, while also cultivating their investor base."

DigitalAMN is the first company to incorporate the PAI model, focused on making investment opportunities into viable, fast-growth startups available to both accredited and non-accredited investors - when they are most affordable. Many PAI program candidates operate within the blockchain, cryptocurrency and cannabis related industries and ultimately need access to a larger investor and social network.

"We operate a four-phase model: Accelerate, Incubate, Acquire and Spinout," stated, Ajene Watson, CEO of DigitalAMN. "DigitalAMN is currently focused on the 'Accelerate' phase, where we introduce well curated companies to the market. Equity crowdfunding plays a big role here; thus, the importance of building a robust and savvy audience to take advantage of these opportunities. I believe that First Bitcoin Capital can help us build this audience - specifically in the blockchain and cannabis space. While, at the same time, advising on various joint ventures and other business deals, which could be invaluable to our growth."

DigitalAMN's Accelerate phase greatly emphasizes the use of 'The Crowd', by means of equity crowdfunding (Reg. CF). In 2017, WeFunder was the top platform and there were expectations of the market reaching $1B in the next few years, if the 267% growth seen between 2016 and 2017 continued. In 2018, TruCrowd was ranked among the Top 10 Reg CF platforms , outperforming companies like StartEngine (who listed their offering on TruCrowd) in the category of 'Average Capital Raised Per Platform'. TruCrowd operates several 'industry focused' funding portals such as CryptoLaunch (blockchain & cryptocurrency) and Fundanna (Cannabis); which is where the Company will provide DigitalAMN assistance in further developing the 'Accelerate' phase of the PAI.

The Company and DigitalAMN entered into a Services and Equity Exchange Agreement, whereby DigitalAMN acquired 1 Billion BIT tokens listed on CoinMarketCap.com from the Company for $500,000 in DigitalAMN Preferred Stock.

The Company's CEO will also assist DigitalAMN's advisory team as a business consultant for cryptocurrency, blockchain and cannabis related endeavors. As per the Services and Equity Exchange Agreement, DigitalAMN agrees to pay the Company compensation equivalent to One Hundred Thousand ($100,000) dollars [payable in DigitalAMN Preferred Stock] for Dr. Rubin's consultation services. The Company will look to leverage its robust business and investor network, along with its large social following, into the 'Accelerate' phase of DigitalAMN's PAI business model.

ABOUT Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc.

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. is the first company to utilize the Public Accelerator-Incubator (PAI) model, with the intent to follow the global success of accelerators and incubators around the world, adding niche opportunities to both the microcap and startup communities. As a PAI, Digital Asset Monetary Network will develop and acquire innovations that solve problems through digital platforms and other electronic applications.

About First Bitcoin Capital Corp

First Bitcoin Capital Corp (OTCMARKETS:BITCF) (CRYPTO:BITCF) began developing digital currencies, proprietary Blockchain technologies, and the digital currency exchange - www.CoinQX.com (in Beta) in early 2014. We saw this step as a tremendous opportunity to create further shareholder value by leveraging management's experience in developing and managing complex Blockchain technologies and in developing new types of digital assets. Being the first publicly-traded cryptocurrency and BlockChain-centered Company, we provide our shareholders with diversified exposure to digital cryptocurrencies and BlockChain technologies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as may be disclosed in company's filings. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release. Such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's filings, which are on file at www.OTCMarkets.com.

