Swedish XR-agency Vobling Partners up With HTC for the Launch of Vive Pro Eye

STOCKHOLM, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vobling, a subsidiary to Bublar Group (BUBL MTF), the Nordic region's largest gaming studio and enterprise solutions company within Augmented Reality (AR) Virtual Reality (VR) technology, will today together with HTC demonstrate its software integration for the launch of the Vive Pro Eye in the UK. The event takes place at County Hall in London.

Vobling AB has been selected as a software partner for the Vive Pro Eye, which features the latest in eye tracking technology and sets the standard for enterprise VR.

Vobling has extensive experience working with Eye Tracking technology, going as far back as 2016, when Vobling and the global leader in eye tracking, Tobii, entered into a software partnership. Vobling and Tobii have co-developed a full scale VR analytics tool that enables in-depth studies to be conducted in virtual environments. This partnership has positioned Vobling as a world leading developer with specialization in this area.

"Eye Tracking most definitely adds real value to the Enterprise VR-market. At Vobling we are enriching applications by using Eye Tracking for navigation and interactions, and we have during the past three years focused on how to visualize and extract Eye Tracking data from virtual environments. HTC's Vive Pro Eye represents a game changer for us and the entire market in the sense that it makes Eye Tracking both accessible and affordable for our clients and basically all larger corporates out there" - Anders Ribbing, CEO Vobling.

Vobling have also developed a Virtual Training Platform in partnership with SJ (Swedish National Railway Operator) which is being used for the educating of staff in routine procedures and emergency situations. The Vive Pro Eye is now providing a new dimension to the training scenarios, which Vobling will be showcasing at the HTC launch event.

"The Eye Tracking integration is instrumental to this solution. In a scenario when we need to ensure that the user is visually inspecting the state of a component, there is no way of telling if the user actually has performed a proper inspection without Eye Tracking. We are lucky to be working with a company like SJ that fearlessly embraces new technology in order to become Sweden's most digitized company" - Alex Ennerfelt, Head of Production at Vobling.

Vobling video: SJ Virtual Training Platform: https://youtu.be/drb99oYhmUU

About the Bublar Group AB (publ)

Founded in 2015, Bublar Group AB (publ) is the Nordic region's largest gaming studio and enterprise solutions company within Augmented Reality (AR) Virtual Reality (VR) technology. The game development is run by the subsidiary Virtual Brains AB and enterprise solutions by the subsidiary Vobling AB (www.vobling.com), which was acquired in October 2018.

Bublar Group AB (publ) is listed on the Nordic Growth Market (NGM) (NGM: BUBL MTF, ISIN: SE0010270793), a regulated exchange, authorized by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority. NGM is a wholly owned subsidiary of Boerse Stuttgart, a German exchange. For more information please visit www.bublar.com

The companies mentor is G&W Asset Management, telephone: +46 (0)8 -503 000 50.

Contact:

Bublar Group AB (publ), Kungstensgatan 18, SE-113 57 Stockholm, Sweden. Telephone: +46 (0) 8-559-251-20, www.bublar.com

For more information, please contact: Anders Ribbing, CEO Vobling AB, anders.ribbing@bublar.com telephone: + 46(0)70-936-88-68 or

Maria A Grimaldi, CEO Bublar Group AB (publ): maria.grimaldi@bublar.com. telephone: +46-(0)70-828-38-34

