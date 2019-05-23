The "Vinyl Chloride-Vinyl Acetate Copolymers: European Union Market Outlook 2018 and Forecast till 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report grants access to the in-depth insight into the market of vinyl chloride-vinyl acetate copolymers. All data available in the report are presented in a convenient format. The report sheds light on the present market situation and prospects for the market development in the upcoming years.
Scope:
- Comprehensive investigation of the European Union market of vinyl chloride-vinyl acetate copolymers, focusing on the overall EU market as well as country markets
- Historical and present market statistics, future market outlook
- In-depth coverage of market characteristics: information on production and consumption trends, prices and trade dynamics (EU total and by country)
- Profiles of the most prominent vinyl chloride-vinyl acetate copolymers manufacturers and listing of suppliers
- A brief review of the key vinyl chloride-vinyl acetate copolymers consumers
- Vinyl Chloride-Vinyl Acetate Copolymers market prospects (including production, consumption and price changes)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
1.1. Vinyl Chloride-Vinyl Acetate Copolymers: properties and uses
1.2. Manufacturing process
2. EUROPEAN UNION MARKET FOR VINYL CHLORIDE-VINYL ACETATE COPOLYMERS (2013-2017)
2.1. Market for Vinyl chloride-vinyl acetate copolymers in the EU countries (2013-2017)
2.1.1. Vinyl chloride-vinyl acetate copolymers: production volume and dynamics
2.1.2. Vinyl chloride-vinyl acetate copolymers: consumption trends
2.1.3. Vinyl chloride-vinyl acetate copolymers: trade statistics
2.1.4. Vinyl chloride-vinyl acetate copolymers: prices
3. LOCAL MARKETS FOR VINYL CHLORIDE-VINYL ACETATE COPOLYMERS (2013-2017)
3.1. Finland
3.1.1. Production,
3.1.2. Consumption
3.1.3. Trade
3.1.4. Prices
4. PROSPECTS OF THE MARKET FOR VINYL CHLORIDE-VINYL ACETATE COPOLYMERS (2018-2023)
4.1. Production forecast
4.2. Consumption forecast
4.3. Price forecast
5. LEADING MANUFACTURERS OF VINYL CHLORIDE-VINYL ACETATE COPOLYMERS IN THE EU COUNTRIES
6. SUPPLIERS OF VINYL CHLORIDE-VINYL ACETATE COPOLYMERS IN THE EU COUNTRIES (INCL. CONTACT DETAILS)
7. CONSUMERS OF VINYL CHLORIDE-VINYL ACETATE COPOLYMERS IN THE EU COUNTRIES
