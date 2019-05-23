The "Vinyl Chloride-Vinyl Acetate Copolymers: European Union Market Outlook 2018 and Forecast till 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report grants access to the in-depth insight into the market of vinyl chloride-vinyl acetate copolymers. All data available in the report are presented in a convenient format. The report sheds light on the present market situation and prospects for the market development in the upcoming years.

Scope:

Comprehensive investigation of the European Union market of vinyl chloride-vinyl acetate copolymers, focusing on the overall EU market as well as country markets

Historical and present market statistics, future market outlook

In-depth coverage of market characteristics: information on production and consumption trends, prices and trade dynamics (EU total and by country)

Profiles of the most prominent vinyl chloride-vinyl acetate copolymers manufacturers and listing of suppliers

A brief review of the key vinyl chloride-vinyl acetate copolymers consumers

Vinyl Chloride-Vinyl Acetate Copolymers market prospects (including production, consumption and price changes)

Reasons to Buy:

The report supplies with profound knowledge of the EU vinyl chloride-vinyl acetate copolymers market

Extensive market analysis and all-inclusive description of the key factors shaping the EU market assist in the gaining understanding of the predominant market trends

In-depth discussion of the EU vinyl chloride-vinyl acetate copolymers market will help to scale up business and sales activities

Information on the major market players facilitates the search for prospective partners and suppliers

Detailed market analysis will help a reader to make valid business decisions and fortify decision-making processes in a company

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. Vinyl Chloride-Vinyl Acetate Copolymers: properties and uses

1.2. Manufacturing process

2. EUROPEAN UNION MARKET FOR VINYL CHLORIDE-VINYL ACETATE COPOLYMERS (2013-2017)

2.1. Market for Vinyl chloride-vinyl acetate copolymers in the EU countries (2013-2017)

2.1.1. Vinyl chloride-vinyl acetate copolymers: production volume and dynamics

2.1.2. Vinyl chloride-vinyl acetate copolymers: consumption trends

2.1.3. Vinyl chloride-vinyl acetate copolymers: trade statistics

2.1.4. Vinyl chloride-vinyl acetate copolymers: prices

3. LOCAL MARKETS FOR VINYL CHLORIDE-VINYL ACETATE COPOLYMERS (2013-2017)

3.1. Finland

3.1.1. Production,

3.1.2. Consumption

3.1.3. Trade

3.1.4. Prices

4. PROSPECTS OF THE MARKET FOR VINYL CHLORIDE-VINYL ACETATE COPOLYMERS (2018-2023)

4.1. Production forecast

4.2. Consumption forecast

4.3. Price forecast

5. LEADING MANUFACTURERS OF VINYL CHLORIDE-VINYL ACETATE COPOLYMERS IN THE EU COUNTRIES

6. SUPPLIERS OF VINYL CHLORIDE-VINYL ACETATE COPOLYMERS IN THE EU COUNTRIES (INCL. CONTACT DETAILS)

7. CONSUMERS OF VINYL CHLORIDE-VINYL ACETATE COPOLYMERS IN THE EU COUNTRIES

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4307a4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190523005283/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Plastics, Adhesives and Sealants