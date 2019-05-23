Athlete Career Transition Announces Partnership With Intuit

Partnership gives former athletes new career opportunities in the UK

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2019 / Athlete Career Transition (ACT) today announces a partnership with Intuit Inc. (INTU), maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks, and Mint, to provide elite athletes with new career opportunities in the UK, specifically supporting Intuit's QuickBooks product.

ACT will work with Intuit to transition athletes from professional and Olympic Sports into various roles, including customer success and business development for QuickBooks. Intuit has committed to onboarding up to three athletes in its London office, and the number of candidates may increase after a successful transition of the first wave of athletes.

ACT works with elite athletes in the UK and overseas as they prepare to transition from sports. Athletes are selected for new career opportunities in high-performing workplaces, helping them harness transferrable skills in a new environment. By partnering with leading global employers, such as Intuit, ACT ensures athletes receive the right support structure and career opportunities upon retiring from their chosen sport.

Andy Moore, Co-Founder and Director at ACT commented, "When deciding to retire from sport, athletes face challenges that range from understanding of personal identity to finding purpose in a new and alien environment. These challenges sit aside from the regularly quoted 'no corporate experience' setbacks from potential employers.

That's why we have worked with Intuit to match the qualities, attributes, values and skills of athletes with roles within a high performing organization. This will give ACT athletes the best chance of success within a corporate environment with the right level of support and guidance."

Intuit's mission is to power prosperity around the world through its global products to improve the financial lives of consumers, self-employed and small businesses. Founded in 1983, the company employs more than 9,000 people worldwide. Its products include QuickBooks, the world's number one cloud accounting platform, which enables small businesses, self-employed and accounting professionals to embrace digital to manage their finances, save time and make money. By doing this, fewer small businesses fail and accounting professionals can become more profitable.

Intuit was named number 13 on Great Place to Work Institute's 2018 list of "100 Best Companies to Work For" - its 17th consecutive year on the list. In the UK, the company was voted number four in the Medium category of the UK's Best Workplaces 2019. With a customer growth of 84% YoY, combined with a leading working environment, ACT views the business as an ideal environment to transition high performing athletes.

Reiss Simmons, EMEA Senior Recruiter at Intuit added, "Innovation thrives in a workforce that includes employees with a wide range of life experiences and a supportive culture that lets great ideas rise to the top. Finding and retaining top diverse talent is key to delivering for our customers, and high performing athletes who want to develop their careers after sport are a critical part of that. We're delighted to be working in partnership with Athlete Career Transition; we are confident the collaboration will bring truly unique talent to our diverse and ever-growing team."

Athlete Career Transition works with global organizations to successfully transition professional athletes across all disciplines into high performing workplaces. To learn more, please visit www.athletecareertransition.com.

About Intuit

Intuit's mission is to Power Prosperity Around the World. Our global products and platforms, including TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint and Turbo, are designed to empower consumers, self-employed and small businesses to improve their financial lives, finding them more money with the least amount of work, while giving them complete confidence in their actions and decisions. Our innovative ecosystem of financial management solutions serves approximately 50 million customers worldwide, unleashing the power of many for the prosperity of one. Please visit us for the latest news and in-depth information about Intuit and its brands and find us on social.

About Athlete Career Transition

ACT was created in 2010 through a combination of the career transition experiences of ACT's Founders, retired Welsh International Rugby Union brothers, Andy and Steve Moore.

Now that professional athletes from all sports are retiring from their sporting careers with little knowledge or understanding of the skills they have built over years of elite competition, ACT, in partnership with Sir Steve Redgrave, have developed a comprehensive transition program for athletes at all stages of their career and beyond, enabling them to successfully transfer those skills into the most appropriate business environments for them.

