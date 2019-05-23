Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Directorate Change

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc

HEADLINE: Directorate Change

Appointment of New Director

The Board of The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc ('the Company') is pleased to announce the appointment of Elisabeth Stheeman as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 23 May 2019.

Elisabeth Stheeman's extensive executive and non-executive experience in financial services and real estate will bring highly relevant and valuable skills to the board of Edinburgh Investment Trust.

Mrs Stheeman is currently an external member of the Financial Policy Committee (FPC) and Financial Markets Infrastructure (FMI) board of the Bank of England. She is a member of the supervisory board and audit committee for Korian SA in France and a member of the supervisory board for Aareal Bank AG in Germany. She is also a member of Court and Council at The London School of Economics and a member of Council of the German British Chamber of Industry and Commerce.

Mrs Stheeman was formerly a senior advisor to the Bank of England/Prudential Regulation Authority and member of the supervisory board and audit committee of TLG Immobilien AG. She was global chief operations officer and member of global management committee at LaSalle Investment Management and COO at Morgan Stanley International. Mrs Stheeman was previously a non-executive director at Redefine International PLC.

Mrs Stheeman does not currently hold any shares in the Company.

There is no information to be disclosed in respect of paragraphs 9.6.13(2) to 9.6.13(6) of the Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rules.

Retirement of a Director

The Board of The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc announces that Sir Nigel Wicks, Non-Executive Director and Senior Independent Director, will retire from the Board of the Company with effect from the conclusion of the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. Sir Nigel joined the Board in May 2005 and the Board would like to thank him for his valued contribution to the Company.

Upon Sir Nigel's retirement, Victoria Hastings will be appointed as Senior Independent Director.

Kelly Nice

for and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

23 May 2019