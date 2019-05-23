The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development is seeking consultants for a feasibility study for the project. The plant would be constructed on land owned by the Banque du Liban.The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has issued a request for proposal to select consultants for a feasibility study for the development of a solar PV project ranging in size from 300-500 MW. The project would be in the Tufail region, a border area in the eastern part of the country surrounded by Syrian territory and which was particularly hard hit by the war in the neighboring nation. The ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...