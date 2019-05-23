Hexion To Exhibit Full Suite of Forest Products Resins Technology at Upcoming LIGNA Conference

Making homes, commercial buildings and marine vessels inherently more fire resistant is the focus of the latest innovative adhesive resin from Hexion Inc. ("Hexion" or the "Company"). The core technology for an exciting new fire-resistant product from Acell Industries Ltd. ("Acell") is Hexion's specialty resin.

"Hexion's specialty resin is used by Acell to create a wood adhesive which improves the flame retardancy in plywood and laminated veneer lumber (LVL)," says JP Aucoin, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Global Phenolic Specialty Resins, Hexion. "We're excited to partner with Acell to provide a channel to market for this innovative product."

The adhesive has passed the non-combustibility test in accordance to ISO 1182 and Marine standard FTP 2010 Code 1, which is assigned to a U.S Coast Guard Module B number 164/ECO987/MED750. This means the adhesive resin greatly reduces flame spread and propagation when used as a glue line between multiple layers of timber.

In building and construction applications, the adhesive will enhance the structure of a home with greater fire resistance, which would add precious seconds for occupants to evacuate or fire fighters to rescue or extinguish the fire.

"This is another great example of true collaboration between Hexion and Acell culminating in the launch of an important industry changing solution," says Aldino Albertelli, Chairman CEO, Acell.

For more information, consult with Hexion Hall 26, Booth F77 during LIGNA 2019 in Hanover, Germany, May 27-31, or visit www.hexion.com.

About Hexion

Based in Columbus, Ohio, Hexion Inc. is a global leader in thermoset resins. Hexion Inc. serves the global wood and industrial markets through a broad range of thermoset technologies, specialty products and technical support for customers in a diverse range of applications and industries. Additional information about Hexion Inc. and its products is available at www.hexion.com.

About Acell

ACELL INDUSTRIES LTD is an Irish company (Innovation Center in Milan, Italy) with multi-disciplinary expertise in material science, process know-how, molding and building science. ACELL INDUSTRIES LTD is championing a wide range of applications for its composite material solutions within architectural and advanced composite markets.

