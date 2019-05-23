Rovio Entertainment Oyj: Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Vodafone selects game streaming platform Hatch as its hero 5G gaming service

Vodafone selects game streaming platform Hatch as its hero 5G gaming service

Partnership between Finland's pioneering cloud gaming service and Europe's largest tech communications company brings premium gaming on the go to Vodafone mobile customers in the UK, with more European markets planned to follow

Premium game streaming platform Hatch, a Rovio Entertainment subsidiary, and multinational telecommunications brand Vodafone are collaborating to bring cloud gaming to select European markets. To start with, all Vodafone pay monthly customers in the UK will have complimentary access to Hatch Premium for three months from July 3, when Vodafone's 5G network is switched on. After this, they can enjoy the world's first cloud-based mobile gaming platform for £6.99 a month.

Built for 5G, Hatch allows gamers to play instantly with no downloads, updates, ads or in-game purchases to interrupt gameplay. With unlimited access to more than 100 premium mobile games including Angry Birds and Monument Valley, the award winning Crashlands and the exclusive Hatch Original Arkanoid Rising, Hatch Premium subscribers can also connect with friends, follow live leaderboards and join live tournaments. Hatch Premium also unlocks Hatch Kids, a separate area within Hatch that is a safe space for kids to play, create and learn.

"Vodafone is in the vanguard in Europe rolling out 5G infrastructure and leading the charge on a new generation of 5G-enabled consumer services," says Gunjan Garg, Hatch's Director of Commercial Partnerships. "We are natural partners and we can't wait to show Vodafone customers a new way to play great games on demand, anytime and anywhere."

"We're excited to be teaming up with the world's first cloud-based mobile gaming platform and give our customers an extra experience over 5G for no extra cost," says Stefano Parisse, Group Director Products and Services at Vodafone Group. "Playing games on the go from the cloud is a great example of how 5G can transform an everyday activity and this exclusive new partnership is excellent news for our customers - now they can stream over 100 games from the cloud with instant reaction times and no lag or drop outs."

Details of Hatch availability to Vodafone customers in other markets will be announced in due course.

