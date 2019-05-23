CipherLoc Corporation: Cipherloc Appoints Tom Wilkinson to the Board as Independent Director

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2019 / Cipherloc Corporation (OTCQB: CLOK), a provider of highly secure, quantum-safe data protection technology, today announced the appointment of Tom Wilkinson as an independent director effective May 21, 2019. Mr. Wilkinson will also form and chair the audit committee of the board of directors.

Mr. Wilkinson brings a background in public accountancy and C-level executive experience for a Nasdaq listed company to Cipherloc. He presently owns and operates Wilkinson & Company, a financial and business consulting firm focused on emerging growth pre-IPO and public companies. Mr. Wilkinson previously served as the Chief Executive Officer of Xplore Technologies until the sale of the company to Zebra Technologies in 2018. Xplore was a NASDAQ listed public company and the sale resulted in a superior return to the investors. Prior to becoming the CEO, Mr. Wilkinson served as the company's Chief Financial Officer and led a successful operational turnaround driving the business to profitability. He is also an experienced audit partner at a public accountancy firm he founded and grew to seven offices and served as CFO of Amherst Holdings, a privately held corporation. Mr. Wilkinson currently serves on the board of Astrotech (ASTC) and is a CPA in the State of Texas.

"I am excited to welcome Tom to our board of directors to create a formal audit committee in support of our plans to uplist onto major exchange," said Michael DeLaGarza, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Tom brings a wealth of knowledge about Nasdaq listed company operations as well as deep accounting, operational and audit experience that will benefit our growth strategies. We look forward to his input as we move forward with our corporate strategy."

Said Mr. Wilkinson, "I am excited to join the board of directors of such a differentiated and unique company with Quantum resistant security and encryption solutions for both commercial and government applications. I look forward to providing my support as the company continues to grow and evolve its corporate structure and governance ahead, and look forward to working with the board and senior management of the company for the success of all shareholders."

About Cipherloc Corporation (OTCQB: CLOK)

Cipherloc Corporation is a data security solutions company whose vision is simple - Protect the World's Data. Our highly innovative solutions are based on our patented Polymorphic Cipher Engine, which is designed to enable an ironclad layer of protection to be added to existing products, services, or applications. We deliver solutions that are highly secure, synergistic, and scalable. In short, we keep information safe in today's highly dangerous world. For further information, please go to www.Cipherloc.net.

