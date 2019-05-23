The "Metered Dose Inhaler (MDI) Technology" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A comprehensive overview of MDIs including development, manufacture, regulation and market potential
This interactive seminar will provide a comprehensive overview of metered-dose inhaler technology. It will clarify the therapeutic targets and look at delivery technologies. Participants will gain a valuable insight into market potential and receive detailed information on the manufacturing process, quality and inspection requirements and the regulatory pathways to follow.
This seminar will be beneficial for those new to the area and those who require a refresher on the opportunities with this technology. The seminar format will include practical workshops and there will be plenty of opportunity for discussion with the trainer who has significant experience in this field.
Who Should Attend:
- Respiratory pharma professionals who need to understand MDI technology and its opportunities
- Medical device professionals new to working in the area of MDIs or those who need a refresher
- Medical device business development managers
- Respiratory professionals in R D
- Medical device manufacturers working in the respiratory market
Agenda:
Programme Day One
Therapeutic targets
- Very brief history
- Asthma
- COPD
- Other local
- CF
- Systemic
- Why?
- Why not?
- Key characteristics
- Particle size
- Why?
Markets
- Disease distribution
- Historic
- Current
- Future
- Drivers
- Manufacture vs use
- International procurement Double and triple counting
- Regulation
- Geographic differences
- Pricing
- vs cost
- vs market vs product
Delivery technologies
- Inhalation
- MDI
- DPI: unit dose, multi-dose, reservoir
- Nebuliser: energy source, SMI, other
- Other
- Oral
- Injectable Nasal
- Cost considerations Design
- Scale
- Investment
- Cost of goods
- Typical breakdown
- Sensitivities
Workshop
- Ranking of competitive technologies for different opportunities
Programme Day Two
The MDI overview
- Hardware
- Valves
- Canister
- Actuators
- Sources
- Formulations
- Solution
- Suspensions
- Other
The MDI manufacturing process
- Process
- Single-stage
- Multi-stage
- Cold
- Flow
- Areas
The MDI manufacturing equipment
- Scale
- Lab
- Small
- Medium
- Large
The MDI quality and inspection
- Incoming
- Release
The MDI other performance
- Prime and re-prime
- Thermal
Challenges and opportunities for the MDI development and technical
- Performance
- Stability
- Compatibility
- Hardware availability
- Manufacturing processes/equipment
Challenges and opportunities for the MDI and DPI
- Co-ordination
- Breath actuation
- Training
- Breath co-ordination
- Deposition
- Spacers
- Holding chambers
- Enhancements
- Changing therapeutic approaches
- Once daily
- Combinations
Workshop (including coffee break)
- SWOT MDI vs multi-dose DPI
- SWOT MDI vs Soft Mist Inhaler
Regulation of inhalation products
- Regulatory landscape (EU, US, RoW)
- Generic
- New combination
- New chemical entity
- Time to market
- Success rate
- Key expectations
- Changing environment
- Combination product approaches
- Human factors
- Bioequivalence
