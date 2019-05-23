MPX International Corporation: Premium Swiss Organic CBD Brand HolyWeed Takes First Step into EU Market with Belgium Import Approval

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2019 / MPX International Corporation ("MPX International", "MPXI" or the "Company") (CSE: MPXI; OTC PINK: MPXOF) is pleased to announce that its Swiss subsidiary, HolyWorld SA ("HolyWeed") is one of the first companies to have received the Belgian government authorisation to commercialise CBD products with THC below 0.2% across the country, and is the only company currently authorized to sell high CBD pre-rolls.

The approval allows for the sale of smokable CBD products with THC content below 0.2% in thousands of retail locations across the country, giving HolyWeed a first mover advantage to build a strong brand presence among the 11 million Belgian population.

Belgium serves as an ideal entry point into the European Union free-market and demonstrates HolyWeed's agility in pursuing new and promising growth opportunities. Robust CBD markets like the UK, Italy and Germany will now be more accessible and viable allowing HolyWeed to further position itself as a leader in the European CBD market.

HolyWeed is fully verticalized from seed to sale and its product range consists of 100% certified organic, Swiss grown high CBD hemp, and includes the following:

Pre-Rolled Joints: Each quality-preserving package contains 5 joints filled with organic high CBD flowers.

CBD Flowers: High-CBD content flower produced as 4 mood-specific strains with the option of 3.5g or 7g containers.

CBD Oil: Swiss made and using exclusively HolyWeed best selection of its high CBD Swiss grown organic certified flowers in order to produce the optimal whole plant full spectrum "RSO" CBD oil (tincture).

Chocolate CBD Cookies: Each packet contains 3g of CBD spread over 6 cookies. The cookies are made with Swiss-sourced ingredients including, chocolate chips from a well-known Swiss Chocolatier.

Through guidance and support from MPXI, HolyWeed will be able to foster brand and product line growth across Europe at a significantly accelerated pace. Brand growth and strengthening come at a pivotal time, when quality and recognition are the major drivers setting apart strong companies from their relatively new counterparts. In the coming months, HolyWeed and MPXI will work to broaden HolyWeed's product lines to include new cannabis extracts, CBD vaporizers, and cosmetics in order to offer the optimal quality for its loyal and rapidly expanding customer base.

CBD is widely regarded as a leading health & wellness supplement to improve quality of life on multiple levels. Its benefits have been recorded when used both topically and when ingested allowing for a variety of consumption methods.

According to a report released by the Brightfield Group, a research firm that provides data on legal CBD and Cannabis industries, the European CBD market is expected to hit $416 million in 2019 and expected to grow 400% to $1.7 billion in 2023.

HolyWeed has begun cultivation of certified organic, high-CBD strains of hemp across Switzerland with an expected harvest of over 25,000 kg of dry flower later this year.

MPXI and HolyWeed will continue in their European expansion efforts - as they continue to develop a portfolio of leading cannabis assets internationally - and expect to take full advantage of the strong growth of the CBD industry in Europe over the coming years.

About MPX International Corporation

MPX International Corporation is focused on developing and operating assets across the global cannabis industry with an emphasis on cultivating, manufacturing and marketing products which include cannabinoids as their primary active ingredient.

About HolyWeed

Co-founded in 2017 by celebrity Swiss cannabis pioneer Bernard Rappaz, HolyWeed is the only Swiss CBD brand officially 'Swiss Certified Organic'. HolyWeed has built one of the most professional management teams in the Swiss CBD sector and has demonstrated a strong branding expertise while continuously focusing on innovative product development. Fully verticalized, from seed to sale, HolyWeed is one of the largest outdoor CBD cultivators in Western Europe with a highly competitive cost of production. For more information about HolyWeed, please visit www.holyweed.ch.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, MPX International's objectives and intentions. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic and social uncertainties; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; those additional risks set out in MPX International's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; and other matters discussed in this news release. Although MPX International believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, MPX International disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

MPX International Corporation

W. Scott Boyes, Chairman, President and CEO

T: +1-416-840-3725

info@mpxinternationalcorp.com

www.mpxinternationalcorp.com

SOURCE: MPX International Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/546280/Premium-Swiss-Organic-CBD-Brand-HolyWeed-Takes-First-Step-into-EU-Market-with-Belgium-Import-Approval