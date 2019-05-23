Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 13 May to 17 May 2019
|Name of the issuer
|Issuer identifier code
|
Day of the
|
Financial instrument
|
Total daily
|
Weighted average
|Market identifier code
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|13/05/2019
|FR0010313833
|3000
|77.5899
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|14/05/2019
|FR0010313833
|3000
|77.0219
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|15/05/2019
|FR0010313833
|3000
|77.0222
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|16/05/2019
|FR0010313833
|3000
|80.1453
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|17/05/2019
|FR0010313833
|3000
|80.3896
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|15,000
|78.4338
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2019/
