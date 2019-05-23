On 17 May BCI announced the results of its PFS optimisation study at its Mardie salt and potash project in north-western Australia. Relative to its earlier PFS study (the results of which were announced in June 2018), the principal differences are an increase in salt and sulphate of potash (SOP) production, by 14.3% and 33.3% respectively, and the development of a dedicated port at the Mardie site. While this has increased the project's capex estimate by 48.7% to A$498m, it has increased its pre-tax NPV10 by 67.2% and our estimate of post-tax NPV10 by A$111.2m to A$345.5m (or 86.9c per existing BCI share). At the same time, the project's operational lifespan has been extended to 60 years (from 30 years previously).

