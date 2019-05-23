Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. ("Newron") (SIX: NWRN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for patients with diseases of the central and peripheral nervous system, today announced that Stefan Weber, CEO, will present at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference in New York, NY, on Friday, June 7th, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. EDT.

About Newron Pharmaceuticals

Newron (SIX: NWRN) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for patients with diseases of the central and peripheral nervous system. The company is headquartered in Bresso near Milan, Italy. Xadago (safinamide) has received marketing authorization for the treatment of Parkinson's disease in the European Union, Switzerland, the US, Australia, Canada, Brazil, and Colombia and is commercialized by Newron's partner Zambon. US WorldMeds holds the commercialization rights in the USA. Meiji Seika has the rights to develop and commercialize the compound in Japan and other key Asian territories. In addition to Xadago for Parkinson's disease, Newron has a strong pipeline of promising treatments for rare disease patients at various stages of clinical development, including sarizotan for patients with Rett syndrome and ralfinamide for patients with specific rare pain indications. Newron is also developing Evenamide as the potential first add-on therapy for the treatment of patients with positive symptoms of schizophrenia. For more information, please visit: www.newron.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190523005372/en/

Contacts:

Newron

Stefan Weber CEO

+39 02 6103 46 26

pr@newron.com

UK/Europe

Julia Phillips Natalie Garland-Collins, FTI Consulting

+44 20 3727 1000

SCnewron@fticonsulting.com

Switzerland

Martin Meier-Pfister, IRF

+41 43 244 81 40

meier-pfister@irf-reputation.ch

Germany/Europe

Anne Hennecke, MC Services

+49 211 52925222

anne.hennecke@mc-services.eu

USA

Paul Sagan, LaVoieHealthScience

+1 617 374 8800, Ext. 112

psagan@lavoiehealthscience.com

