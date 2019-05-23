Partnership to Expand Versus' Entertainment and Advertising Agency Outreach

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 23, 2019) - Versus Systems Inc. (CSE: VS) (OTCQB: VRSSF) (FSE: BMVA) ("Versus" or the "Company") today announced it has partnered with Radley Studios ("Radley"), a premiere full service integrated content, design and marketing company based in Los Angeles, CA. Radley will introduce Versus' WINFINITE technology, which currently offers players the chance to win prizes, to entertainment, media and advertising agency partners.

"Versus is excited to partner with Radley Studios," said Matthew Pierce, CEO of Versus Systems. "Kurt Spenser and his team provide the insight and relationships to expand our offering into the entertainment, media and advertising industries. We could not be more excited to bring new partners and viewers the benefits of our WINFINITE platform across all of interactive."

"Versus is leading a revolution in the way brands interact with consumers," said Kurt Spenser, Chief Creative Officer of Radley Studios. "Radley is always on the hunt for the most innovative ways to connect audiences with great brands and creative experiences. We are passionate about the value of the WINFINITE platform. The way we consume content has been disrupted, and it is time to change the way advertisers and brands reach the consumers of that content. We are bringing an engagement model proven in the game industry to select advertising and entertainment partners who want to be on the bleeding edge. We are on a mission, together with the team at Versus, to invent new ways for brands to deliver value."

About Radley Studios

Radley is a full-service integrated content, design and marketing company based in Los Angeles, CA. Built on the promise of creating and delivering premium content across all platforms, Radley Studios believes that great storytelling provides solid ground to defy convention. Through disruptive technology and passionate creative, Radley Studios is committed to delivering consumers the experiences they in the most engaging way. With an executive team that has directed and produced award-winning commercial and advertising campaigns, written and produced network dramas and feature films, and launched branded entertainment across all platforms, the team at Radley Studios is dedicated to playing a key role in delivering what's next for the brands, people and stories.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. has developed WINFINITE - a proprietary in-game prizing and promotions engine that allows game publishers and developers to offer in-game prizing across various platforms including mobile, console, PC games, and streaming media. Brands pay to place products in-game via WINFINITE, and gamers compete for those prizes. For more information, please visit www.versussystems.com.

For more information on Versus Systems' new platform, WINFINITE, visit www.versussystems.com or visit Versus Systems official YouTube channel.

For Versus Systems, contact:

Matthew Pierce

press@versussystems.com

(424) 242-4150

For Radley Studios, contact:

Kurt Spenser

press@radleystudios.tv

(310) 765-2223

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information, will prove to be accurate. The Company does not undertake any obligations to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/44988