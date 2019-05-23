Internet Marketing Company: The Best Car Insurance Discounts For Students

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2019 / Compare-autoinsurance.org has released a new blog post that explains which are the best car insurance discounts for students.

Teens are considered high-risk drivers and students below 25 years old make no exception. In fact, some companies may consider students even more prone to accidents, thus increasing the coverage costs. Find out more about the existing options to lower the costs. Furthermore, get free car insurance quotes from http://compare-autoinsurance.org/.

is the most valuable discount on the market. Students with a GPA above 3.0 or a B average can qualify for this discount. Companies view hard-working students as more responsible. Plus, they assume that these students spend more time in dorms/at home and study, rather than going out for parties. The value of this discount varies a lot between carriers. The typical range is around 5%- 15%. However, some companies offer a 35% discount to students under 25 years old that complete the teenSMART driver education program. Also, each carrier asks proofs of good grades, like a report card. Resident student discount is another big discount. This discount is designed for students who study far away from home and leave the car at home. In this way, they do not driver regularly and are less exposed to accidents. Again, the value and requirements for this discount will vary. Generally, the carrier will require documentation to prove that the student is at least 100 miles away from home. The value of the discount is around 20%.

"Car insurance and students are usually a really costly combination. Unless you get access to student discounts", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

