Panther Metals PLC - Notice of AGM

23 May 2019

Panther Metals PLC

("Panther" or the "Company")

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Panther Metals PLC (NEX:PALM) is pleased to announce its Annual General Meeting will be held at 11.00 a.m. on 14 June 2019, at 162 Clontarf Road, Dublin, D03 F6Y0, Ireland.

Notice of the Annual General Meeting has been posted today to Shareholders and can be found at: https://www.panthermetals.co.uk/

The Directors of the issuer accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.