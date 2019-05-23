Panther Metals PLC - Notice of AGM
London, May 23
23 May 2019
Panther Metals PLC
("Panther" or the "Company")
Notice of Annual General Meeting
Panther Metals PLC (NEX:PALM) is pleased to announce its Annual General Meeting will be held at 11.00 a.m. on 14 June 2019, at 162 Clontarf Road, Dublin, D03 F6Y0, Ireland.
Notice of the Annual General Meeting has been posted today to Shareholders and can be found at: https://www.panthermetals.co.uk/
The Directors of the issuer accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
