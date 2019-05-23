sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
23.05.2019 | 15:01
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Panther Metals PLC - Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

London, May 23

23 May 2019

Panther Metals PLC

("Panther" or the "Company")

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Panther Metals PLC (NEX:PALM) is pleased to announce its Annual General Meeting will be held at 11.00 a.m. on 14 June 2019, at 162 Clontarf Road, Dublin, D03 F6Y0, Ireland.

Notice of the Annual General Meeting has been posted today to Shareholders and can be found at: https://www.panthermetals.co.uk/

The Directors of the issuer accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

The Company
PANTHER METALS PLC
Darren Hazelwood, Chief Executive Officer
Mitchell Smith, Chief Operating Officer
www.panthermetals.co.uk
+ 44 (0)7971 957 685
+ 1 (604) 209 6678
info@panthermetals.co.uk
NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser
PETERHOUSE CAPITAL LIMITED
Mark Anwyl
Guy Miller

Company broker
SI CAPITAL LIMITED
Nick Emerson
+44 (0) 20 7469 0930




+44 (0) 1438 416 500

