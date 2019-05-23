The fossil fuel company will partner with Slovakia's InoBat to develop hydrogen-related projects in central and eastern Europe. Sourcing and supply of hydrogen will be the main focus of the cooperation.Hungarian oil and gas provider MOL Group has signed a memorandum of understanding with Slovakian company InoBat for the development of hydrogen energy projects in central and eastern Europe. The partners plan to invest in projects to source and supply hydrogen as well as in developing and testing hydrogen-rich liquid fuel, with the establishment of a production plant - including a fuel recycling ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...