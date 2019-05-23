What was originally a landmark bill to establish rights for the owners of PV systems has made it to the floor of the California Senate in a dramatically reduced form.From pv magazine USA. Looking at the current version of the Solar Bill of Rights (S288) on the website of the California Assembly, one thing is obvious: a lot of red lines through whole sections of the text. The following parts of the legislation have been removed: Explicit protection for PV system owners against discriminatory fees; The removal of barriers preventing the participation of rooftop solar and batteries in California's ...

