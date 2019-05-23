Collibra Announces 2019 Excellence Awards Winners

American Express, Deloitte, and Lloyds Banking Group recognized as leaders in harnessing data to drive digital transformation

NEW YORK, May 23, 2019, the leader in enterprise data governance and catalog software, today announced the winners of the 2019 Collibra Excellence Awards. Presented at the annual Data Citizens conference in New York, the awards honor teams and individuals driving innovative data strategy by collaborating with Collibra.



"In today's market, organizations that are able to maximize data have the power to transform entire industries," said Felix Van de Maele, co-founder and CEO of Collibra. "We're proud to honor the recipients of the Collibra Excellence Awards, a cutting-edge group at the forefront of data-driven innovation."

The 2019 Collibra Excellence Award Winners:

American Express - Distinguished Data Program of the Year

American Express was recognized for its data governance transformation, which began as a compliance initiative and ultimately led to the development of a fully proactive data governance program with improved efficiency of accountability management by 95 percent.

Deloitte - Distinguished Partner of the Year

Deloitte was recognized for its work in both Canada and Belgium, helping leading organizations in Canada and clients such as Allianz Benelux to become insight-driven organizations that are well-positioned to capitalize on the power of disruptive technologies, like artificial intelligence and robotic process automation. As part of this process, Deloitte guides its clients' implementation of Collibra to drive their data maturity. Using Collibra, Deloitte clients have the ability to better access, understand, and create value from their data.

Kate Brooks - Distinguished Data Citizen of the Year

Kate Brooks, Group Head of Data Management, Chief Data Office for Lloyds Banking Group, was recognized as a key leader in Lloyds Banking Group's efforts to become a data-driven organization, including defining a clear strategy, obtaining the right technology, and hiring the right talent. As part of this initiative, Kate spearheaded cataloging of customer data in the company's GDPR compliance program in order to ensure compliance and to drive customer trust and satisfaction. Additionally, she supported digital transformation by establishing a robust understanding of data within the organization and how to best leverage it to enhance the customer experience. By embedding Collibra into Lloyds Banking Group's data management strategy, Kate is driving the company's vision of building "the bank of the future - driven by data."

Michael Morcos - Collibra Certified Ranger of the Year

Michael Morcos, Vice President, Data Architect, JP Morgan Chase, was recognized as the top Ranger in the Collibra Certified Ranger Program . The Collibra Certified Ranger Program is a training, evaluation, and certification program that delivers the most comprehensive Collibra Data Governance credentials available today. Michael is considered a thought leader in data governance and has led multiple teams and stakeholders in designing and implementing data governance processes with a track record of success.

