Enveil Advances the Secure Usage of Data with ZeroReveal 2.0

Software Release Includes Notable Improvements in Performance, User Experience

Washington, D.C., May 23, 2019, the pioneering data security company protecting Data in Use, today announced the release of its enhanced ZeroReveal solutionsfor secure data usage. The latest release of the enterprise-ready, Common Criteria-certified software includes expanded features for improved user experience, significant performance enhancements, and increased functionality in support of Enveil's plug-and-play capabilities.



"This release is a significant milestone for both our company and the ZeroReveal product suite as it demonstrates our continued commitment to expanding the Data in Use security protections delivered to our customers through ongoing improvements in the efficiency and versatility of the Enveil solutions," said Ellison Anne Williams, Founder and CEO of Enveil. "We enable our customers to securely use and process data where it is and as it is today, working alongside an enterprise's existing security technologiesto ensure seamless integration with current infrastructure and a consistent user experience."



Powered by homomorphic encryption, Enveil's ZeroReveal solutions allow organizations across verticals to protect data while it's being used or processed, closing an often-overlooked Data in Use exposure gap that occurs when data must be decrypted in order to be used. With Enveil, organizations can securely process their most sensitive workloads on the cloud, on prem, or anywhere in between without risk of exposure.



Product HighlightsEnveil's ZeroReveal 2.0 release uses industry-standard APIs to extend data security protections to the processing layer without disrupting existing security or data infrastructure. This release delivers enhanced integration, performance, and user experience features, including:



Performance enhancements that deliver up to 100x processing gains over previous versions;

Expanded secure search capabilities including encrypted fuzzy matching and encrypted geospatial queries;

Improved flexibility for encrypted watchlisting/tipping/alerting, including small form factor deployment capabilities for IoT and edge computing;

Enhanced simultaneous, federated encrypted query capabilities across disparate data locations and sources - including for hybrid and multi-cloud deployments; and

API integrations with popular open source homomorphic encryption libraries such as Microsoft SEAL and PALISADE.

Enveil's ZeroReveal solutions are the only Data in Use security products to achieve the NIAP Common Criteria and CSfC. The company continues to extend its seamless Data in Use protections through its expanding portfolio of integrated solutions and partnerships with leading security and technology providers.





About Enveil

Enveil is a pioneering data security company protecting Data in Use. Performing actions such as search and analytics have historically required decryption, creating points of exposure. Enveil's Never Decrypt computation capability closes this last gap in data security by protecting data while it's being used. Enveil allows enterprises to securely operate on data on the cloud, on prem, or anywhere in between. Founded by U.S. Intelligence Community alumni with backgrounds in mathematics, algorithmics, and machine learning, Enveil is revolutionizing data security by addressing a Data in Use vulnerability that people have been chasing for more than 20 years. Learn more at www.enveil.com.