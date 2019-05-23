Decision Diagnostics Corp.: DECN to Discuss in Detail Three Major Events Just After Memorial Day Holiday

Company Plans to Communicate 3rd Offer for the Monitizing Its New "TBG" Products, Developments in Big Box Efforts And the J&J Litigation

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2019 / Decision Diagnostics Corp. (OTC PINK: DECN) is a 17 year old, diabetes-focused bio-technology R&D firm, manufacturer, quality plan administrator, FDA registered medical device customer support organization, and exclusive worldwide sales and regulatory process agent for the GenUltimate! ("Sunshine") diabetes test strip, the internationally launched GenSure! ("Feather") diabetes test strip, and its GenChoice! ("Ladybug") test strip now under review for FDA 510K clearance. The company also markets the PetSure! test strip for the diabetic testing of dogs and cats, a diagnostic specifically designed to run on the market leading Zoetis Alpha Trak meter system, and the GenUltimate! Test 4Pets test strip and Avantage! meter launched earlier in 2019, and the panacea GenUltimate! TBG ("Dragonfly") highly precise diabetes testing system, ready for clinical trials.

Keith Berman, CEO of Decision Diagnostics comments, "We wanted to inform shareholders, investors and other interested parties that our company is moving forward in all areas. But since we are running out of time prior to the holiday, we are announcing that beginning next week we will discuss the following issues in detail:

Discussion of a 3rd offer received for our panacea "TBG" technology, especially the completed and 3rd party tested GenUltimate! TBG.

Update on our efforts in the Big Box market and the remarkable progress our sales and marketing agent Paragon has made in this channel.

Most recent update on our patent infringement suit against Johnson & Johnson and what we anticipate the short and medium term direction to be.

The company is now in full monetize mode, and for many of us, we see bright light up ahead as we continue our journey. While the ride has at times has been bumpy, the directors and the staff, and even several of our investors who volunteer their services and introduce us to their connections, are all working for the same goal, the anticipated escalation in shareholder value."

The company also announces that we will file our response to the FDA formal Additional Information (AI) letter on Friday, May 24. While the FDA allows for up to 180 days for such a response, the company will respond in 31 days. We anticipate 510K clearance this summer.

ABOUT DECISION DIAGNOSTICS CORP

Decision Diagnostics Corp. is the leading manufacturer and worldwide distributor of diabetic test strips engineered to operate on legacy glucose meters. DECN's products are designed to operate efficiently and less expensively on certain glucose meters already in use by almost 7.5 million diabetics worldwide. With new inspired technology diabetic test strips already in the final stages of development, DECN products compete on a worldwide scale with legacy manufacturers currently selling to 71+ percent of a $12 billion at-home testing market.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains the company's forward-looking statements which are based on management's current expectations and assumptions as of May 22, 2019, regarding the company's business and performance, its prospects, current factors, the economy, and other future conditions and forecasts of future events, circumstances, and results.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Decision Diagnostics Corp.

Keith Berman (805) 446-2973

info@decisiondiagnostics.com

www.genultimate.com

www.petsureteststrips.com

www.pharmatechdirect.com

SOURCE: Decision Diagnostics Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/546328/DECN-to-Discuss-in-Detail-Three-Major-Events-Just-After-Memorial-Day-Holiday