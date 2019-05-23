The global eye allergy therapeutics market is expected to post a CAGR close to 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

The global eye allergy therapeutics market is currently witnessing a high patient pool seeking treatments for various types of eye allergies. Allergic conjunctivitis is the most widely spread eye allergy type in the spectrum of allergic diseases. In addition to the high prevalence rate of eye allergies globally they are associated with patient discomfort, morbidity, and decreased productivity, which accentuates high demand for eye allergy therapeutics.

As per Technavio, the advent of a new drug class for the treatment of eye allergies will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global eye allergy therapeutics market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global eye allergy therapeutics market: Advent of new drug class for the treatment of eye allergies

Although the traditional eye allergy therapeutics have proven clinical benefits in reducing the signs and symptoms associated with eye allergies. These drugs have potential side effects that can lead to serious eye-related disorders. Most of these drugs have a similar mechanism of action, i.e., targeting the H1 receptors to release antibodies from the mast cell. However, with continuous investments in research and development, market players have identified novel pathways for the treatment of eye allergies. For instance, vendors have come out with a novel, differentiated ophthalmic drop that is potent in providing relief from the ocular itching associated with eye allergies. Similarly, a few vendors were also engaged in conducting clinical trials for the treatment of people with moderate-to-severe allergic conjunctivitis. Therefore, such initiatives by vendors are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

"The shift toward immunotherapy, the comorbidity associated with eye allergies, the unmet need for minimal dose frequency drugs, and the increasing pollution leading to various health hazards including eye allergies are major aspects that will boost market growth for the coming few years," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global eye allergy therapeutics market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global eye allergy therapeutics market by product (antihistamines, mast cell stabilizers, corticosteroids, immunomodulators, and others) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to continue dominating as well as register the highest incremental growth due to the increased investment in R&D by large pharmaceutical companies and the presence of proper regulatory framework for the approval of the new drugs in the region.

