Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. Announces its Corporate Vision in Groundbreaking Cancer Drug Development and Appoints Allan Camaisa as CEO

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2019 / Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company at the forefront of oncolytic virus-based immunotherapies for cancer, announced an effort to advance its oncolytic virus drug development and the appointment of Allan J. Camaisa as the company's new CEO.

The board of directors for Calidi Biotherapeutics appointed Allan J. Camaisa as the new CEO to lead Calidi Biotherapeutics toward successful drug discovery. Mr. Camaisa is a former U.S. Navy officer and veteran of the Persian Gulf, and has spent the last twenty-five years as the driving force behind several start-up companies that achieved successful corporate development and acquisition. Allan Camaisa's business experience and proven track record in creating value for shareholders and employees will benefit Calidi Biotherapeutics and help accelerate their efforts in developing the company's lead product.

His father's own battle with cancer inspired Mr. Camaisa to make a difference and provide a better treatment option for cancer.

"Calidi Biotherapeutics has developed a ground-breaking technology using potent oncolytic viruses for the treatment of cancer. We are now focused on developing strategic partnerships and securing strong investments," said Allan J. Camaisa."We are also in active dialogue with the Food and Drug Administration for our Phase 1b/2a prostate cancer Investigational New Drug (IND) application, and we hope to be in clinical trials later this year."

Calidi Biotherapeutics is developing a promising approach for ineffective cancer treatments with the optimized delivery of oncolytic viruses. The approach will be non-toxic and improve tolerability as compared to conventional cancer treatments. The immunotherapy platform is designed to target and kill cancer cells while leaving a patient's healthy tissue and cells untouched and engaging the patient's immune system to fight tumors.

