American Manganese Inc.: American Manganese Begins Testing of the Final Stages of the RecycLiCo Pilot Plant

Flow Sheet Optimization Reduces Reagent Consumption and By-product Production

New Process Patent Will Be Filed

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2019 / American Manganese Inc. ("AMY" or the "Company") (TSX-V: AMY | OTC US: AMYZF | FSE: 2AM), is pleased to announce the beginning of Kemetco Research's testing of Stages 3, 4, and 5 of the RecycLiCoTM Pilot Plant - an innovation of American Manganese Inc. for recycling cathode materials from spent lithium-ion batteries.

Following the successful extraction results reported in the Company's April 12, 2019 Press Release regarding pilot plant testing of Stages 1 and 2 - the Company's contract research lab, Kemetco Research, has proceeded with testing of the final Stages (3, 4, and 5), which includes the purification and recovery of battery grade ready lithium carbonate and metal oxides (nickel, manganese, cobalt) as well as recycling of reagents and water.

Stages 1 and 2 of the Pilot Plant consisted of a pre-treatment and leach of the NMC and NCA cathode material, which produced 500L of Pregnant Leach Solution of each chemistry. Kemetco began conducting tests of the final stages using the NMC Pregnant Leach Solution and determined flow sheet optimizations for the Pilot Plant with the goal of creating high purity base metals.

In addition, Kemetco has integrated a new and patentable technology to the final stages of the Pilot Plant process that reduces reagent consumption and by-product production. The Company will file for the new patent following the completion of testing.

About Kemetco Research Inc.

Kemetco Research is a private sector integrated science, technology and innovation company. Their Contract Sciences operation provides laboratory analysis and testing, field work, bench scale studies, pilot plant investigations, consulting services, applied research and development for both industry and government. Their clients range from start-up companies developing new technologies through to large multinational corporations with proven processes.

Kemetco provides scientific expertise in the fields of Specialty Analytical Chemistry, Chemical Process and Extractive Metallurgy. Because Kemetco carries out research in many different fields, it can offer a broader range of backgrounds and expertise than most laboratories.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCoTM Patented Process. The process provides high extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum at battery grade purity, with minimal processing steps. American Manganese Inc. aims to commercialize its breakthrough RecycLiCoTM Patented Process and become an industry leader in recycling cathode materials from spent lithium-ion batteries.

