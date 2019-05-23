Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
London, May 23
Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc
HEADLINE: Fourth Interim Dividend
The Directors are pleased to declare a fourth interim dividend for the year ended 31 March 2019 of 4.75p per Ordinary Share. The dividend is payable on 28 June 2019 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register on 7 June 2019. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 6 June 2019.
for and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Company Secretary
23 May 2019
