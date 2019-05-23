Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc

HEADLINE: Fourth Interim Dividend

The Directors are pleased to declare a fourth interim dividend for the year ended 31 March 2019 of 4.75p per Ordinary Share. The dividend is payable on 28 June 2019 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register on 7 June 2019. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 6 June 2019.

for and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Company Secretary

23 May 2019

Contacts:

Paul Griggs

Nick Black

020 3753 1000