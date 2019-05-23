Scanship Holding ASA: Minutes of Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of Scanship Holding ASA was held today 23 May 2019. All resolutions were adopted in accordance with the Board's proposal and the Nomination Committee's recommendation.

The general meeting resolved that a dividend of NOK 0.10 per share be paid. The dividend will be paid out on 4 June 2019, and will be paid to the shareholders in Scanship Holding ASA as of 23 May 2019. The shares in Scanship Holding ASA are traded exclusive dividend as of 24 May 2019.

The signed protocol from the Annual General Meeting is attached.

For further queries, please contact:

Erik Magelssen - CFO

Scanship Holding ASA

Tel: +47 928 88 728

Email: erik.magelssen@scanship.no

ABOUT SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA

Scanship delivers world leading solutions for cleaner oceans in the Cruise and Aquaculture industries. Scanship provides advanced technologies for processing waste and purifying wastewater. Owners operating Scanship systems have the solution to convert all waste and wastewater into clean energy and purified water which meets the highest international discharge standards. Any residuals from the Scanship processes can be recovered for reuse.

