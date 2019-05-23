HarbourVest Global Private Equity (HVPE) has recorded an uplift in NAV since end-July 2018 of 4.9% and 5.6% in US dollar and sterling terms respectively, with limited impact from increased public market volatility of Q418. Following successful realizations, HVPE aims to rebuild its exposure to the primary strategy (44% vs target 55%), and to the US market (55% vs 65%). Moreover, HVPE looks at further diversification through investments in real assets which are characterized by low correlation with equity markets and provide stable cash flows. Following the transaction in February 2019, HVPE's exposure to real asset and mezzanine investments now stands at 14% (at end-April 2019).

