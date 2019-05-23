FLSmidth: Large shareholder announcement - BESTINVER GESTIÓN, S.A SGIIC

Company Announcement No. 7-2019, 23 May 2019

Pursuant to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, FLSmidth has been informed that BESTINVER GESTIÓN, S.A SGIIC holds a total of 2.740.747 FLSmidth & Co. A/S shares, which corresponds to 5.35% of the total nominal share capital in FLSmidth & Co. A/S.

Contact

Investors

Nicolai Mauritzen, ph: +45 36 18 18 51, nicm@flsmidth.com (mailto:nicm@flsmidth.com)

FLSmidth delivers sustainable productivity to the global mining and cement industries. We deliver market-leading engineering, equipment and service solutions to our customers enabling them to improve performance, drive down costs and reduce environmental impact. Our operations span the globe and our 11,400 employees are present in more than 60 countries. In 2018, FLSmidth generated a revenue of DKK 18.8 billion. www.flsmidth.com (http://www.flsmidth.com)

Company Announcement 7 - Large shareholder announcement (http://hugin.info/2106/R/2245123/886780.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: FLSmidth via Globenewswire

