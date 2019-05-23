Sendai Mebuki Holdings has commented on the recent developments on the American multinational consumer Best Buy, with an increased profit margin after a series of successful quarters.

The company Best Buy has highlighted that the strong profits had been a boost from its consumer electronics retailer's subscription-based technical support, alongside those customers buying electronics through its website and mobile application.

With a potential impact from U.S. tariffs on around $200 billion dollars worth of Chinese imports, the company has still been providing better than thought profits in its first quarter, with shares in the company rallying up over 2 percent in trading hours today.

"Much praise has gone towards its technical support and assistance with setting up smart homes and devices. The move initially came from the Chief Executive Officer, Hubert Joly as he has had a dramatic turnaround success with the company," highlighted Hugh Russell, Head of Asset Management at Sendai Mebuki Holdings.

Sendai Mebuki Holdings analysts have noted that the company's recent figures published showed an increase of over 14 percent to around $1.3 billion dollars, approximately 15 percent of its revenue alone in the quarter.

"With more of its customers opting for services such as click and collect, it's well-designed website and mobile applications has proven a big hit with consumers which has benefited the company in the last few quarters," added Michael Fox, who is the Head of Derivatives at Sendai Mebuki Holdings.

In line with analyst's expectations, the company's overall revenue had also increased to around $9.14 billion dollars.

About Sendai Mebuki Holdings Established in 2004 and situated in Osaka, Japan Sendai Mebuki Holdings has built a respectable reputation within the capital markets industry.

With over a decade of experience, Sendai Mebuki Holdings has delivered millions of financial transactions for its clients with efficiency; today the company possesses over ¥900 billion ($8.25 billion US dollars) of assets under management.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190523005477/en/

Contacts:

Chi Ho-Jin, Private Equity Analyst

+81-6-4560-4410

chi.hojin@smhpartners.com,