Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH publishes bond prospectus and applies for listing of its bonds on Nasdaq Stockholm DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj / Schlagwort(e): Anleihe Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH publishes bond prospectus and applies for listing of its bonds on Nasdaq Stockholm (News mit Zusatzmaterial) 23.05.2019 / 17:00 Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich. Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH publishes bond prospectus and applies for listing of its bonds on Nasdaq Stockholm Berlin, 23 May 2019 - Ferratum Capital Germany, a subsidiary of Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) announces publishing of bond prospectus and applies for listing of the bonds of Ferratum Capital Germany on Nasdaq Stockholm. Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH (the "Company") has issued a senior unsecured bond loan of EUR 80,000,000 on 24 April 2019, within a total framework amount of EUR 150,000,000, on the Swedish bond market. The bonds carry a floating interest rate of EURIBOR 3m + 5.50 per cent per annum and matures 24 April 2023. The Company will apply for listing of the bonds on the Corporate Bond list at Nasdaq Stockholm. The bonds will be admitted to trading at Nasdaq Stockholm as soon as possible. In connection with this, the Company has prepared a prospectus. The prospectus has been approved by, and registered with, the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority in accordance with the Financial Instruments Trading Act (1991:980). The prospectus will be available on the Financial Supervisory Authority's website (www.fi.se) and on the Company's website (www.ferratumgroup.com). This information is information that Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 17:00 CET on 23 May 2019. About Ferratum Group: Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum has expanded rapidly to operate in 25 countries across Europe, Africa, South and North America and the Asia-Pacific region. As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum's mobile bank, launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a range of banking services, including real time digital payments and transfers, within a single app. It is currently available in five European markets. Ferratum has approximately 794,000 active customers that have an open Mobile Bank account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months (as at 31 March 2019). Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com. Contacts: Ferratum Group Dr. Clemens Krause Ferratum Group Emmi Kyykkä Head Chief Financial Officer & Chief of Group Communications & Risk Officer T: + 49 30 921005844 Investor Relations T: +41 79 940 E: [1]clemens.krause@ferratum.com 6315 E: 1. [1]emmi.kyykka@ferratum.com 1. mailto:clemens.krause@ferratum.com mailto:emmi.kyykka@ferratum.com Ferratum Group Paul Wasastjerna Ferratum Group Jochen Reichert Head of Fixed Income Investor IR & Capital Markets Advisor T: Relations T: + 358 40 7248247 E: +49 170 444 2006 E: [1]paul.wasastjerna@ferratum.com jochen.reichert@ferratum.com 1. mailto:paul.wasastjerna@ferratum. com Zusatzmaterial zur Meldung: Dokument: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=ILCPEAALXJ Dokumenttitel: Prospectus Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH 2019-2023 Bonds 23.05.2019 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG. Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich. Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen. Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: Ferratum Oyj Ratamestarinkatu 11 A 00520 Helsinki Finnland Telefon: +49 (0) 30 9210058-44 Fax: +49 (0)30 9210058-49 E-Mail: ir@ferratum.com Internet: https://www.ferratumgroup.com ISIN: FI4000106299 WKN: A1W9NS Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 815203 Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service 815203 23.05.2019 ISIN FI4000106299 AXC0261 2019-05-23/17:00