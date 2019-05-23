

LONDON, May 23, 2019 - WARC, the international authority on advertising and media effectiveness, is today launching the 2019 WARC Media Awards, a comprehensive global awards scheme rewarding communications planning which has made a positive impact on business results.Now in its fourth year, the competition will examine the insight, strategy and analytics that power effective media investment. WARC Media Awards has four categories, each with its own high-calibre judging panel and set of Special Awards.Effective Use of Partnerships & Sponsorships category looks for how collaborations with third parties, including native advertising and sponsorships, have helped brands meet business goals. The category will be chaired by Carrie Timms, Vice President of Global Media, Unilever. Carrie is responsible for global communications planning with regard to Unilever's multi-billion media investment, leads relationships with key partners such as Google and Facebook, and drives strategic thinking in areas such as data and search.Commenting on her up-coming chairing role, Carrie Timms says: "The WARC Media Awards recognise the essential role of robust communications channel planning in delivering effective and efficient campaigns, particularly in this era of multiple choice and fragmentation - and as such aim to inspire generations of practitioners to come."Effective Channel Integration category is a search for how sophisticated communications architecture helped boost campaign effectiveness. Americo Campos Silva, Global Head of Integrated Brand, Shell, will lead this jury. Americo is responsible for all of Shell's brand marketing communications.Effective Use of Tech category will reward communications that have effectively used or combined emerging platforms or technology in the media mix. Isabel Massey, Global Media Director, Marketing, Diageo, will chair the jury panel. Isabel is Diageo's first-ever Global Media Director, leading Diageo's media strategy and planning process as well as transforming the spirit and beer producer's media capabilities.Best Use of Data category, recognising the role of data in an effective communications strategy, will be chaired by Scott Marsden, Head of Global Media, Spotify. As Head of Global Media, Performance, and Lifecycle Marketing at Spotify, Scott leads end-to-end strategy and activation for Spotify's on- and off-platform advertising and communication.The WARC Media awards are free to enter and are discipline-neutral and channel-agnostic. Papers are submitted as effectiveness case studies and can be entered by media agencies, creative agencies, media owners, digital agencies and data specialists from all over the world.Gold, Silver and Bronze status will be awarded to the highest-scoring cases across the four categories and a $40,000 prize fund will be shared between the winners of the Grands Prix and Special Awards in each category, recognising specific areas of excellence.The deadline for entries is 19 September 2019. Further details on the WARC Media Awards can be found on www.warc.com/mediaawards.prizeAbout WARC- your global authority on advertising and media effectivenessWARC provides the latest evidence, expertise and guidance to make marketers more effective. WARC's mission is to save the world from ineffective marketing.WARC's clients include the world's largest brands, advertising and media agencies, media owners, research companies and universities. They rely on WARC for rigorous, unbiased information and advice on almost any advertising and marketing issue, which WARC delivers via best practice guides, case studies, research papers, special reports and advertising trend data, as well as via webinars, awards, events and advisory services.WARC collaborates with more than 50 respected industry organisations globally including: The Advertising Research Foundation, Cannes Lions, Effie Worldwide, Association of National Advertisers, ESOMAR, 4A's, IPA and DMA.WARC was founded in 1985, and has offices in the UK, US and Singapore. In July 2018, WARC became part of Ascential plc, the global specialist information company.