Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of its free resource on supply chain analytics. The downloadable article lists out the red flags signaling the need to redesign your supply chain strategy. Given the buzz around supply chain analytics, it's almost impossible for businesses to not know that they must become data-driven to succeed in the long run. In this context, a supply chain redesign is what seems to be challenging for most businesses, especially when budgets are tight.

Today, top manufacturing companies that have made significant investments in AI and supply chain analytics have gained a top spot in the global market. What's even more interesting is that leading businesses have implemented robust analytics strategies, appointed chief analytics officers, and have hired data scientists to analyze supply chain data and redesign their supply chain strategies.

"The shifting global dynamics and internal business process changes are compelling manufacturers and retailers to challenge the status quo and reinvent their supply chains by leveraging analytics," says a supply chain analytics expert from Quantzig.

Reasons why your supply chain needs an analytics overhaul:

The procurement team doesn't have a clear vision for its advanced supply chain analytics programs

If your supply chain executives lack an in-depth understanding of the difference between advanced supply chain analytics and traditional analytics tools, it's probably time to redesign your supply chain functions. To succeed in their supply chain analytics initiatives, organizations must devise a strategy that aligns with their goals and objectives.

You experience major service failures

The lack of a robust supply chain design is often the major cause for supply chain service failures. The use of robust supply chain tools can help businesses to address most of the factors leading to service failures such as variability in demand, supply, and production.

The analytics capabilities are isolated from core supply chain functions

It has been observed that businesses who succeed in their analytics initiatives often embed analytics capabilities into their core supply chain capabilities. A definite red flag that the current supply chain strategy is obsolete is the complaint from the analytics team that their inputs have little or no impact on the supply chain processes.

While it's important to leverage supply chain analytics and BI tools to drive significant outcomes, businesses should also analyze how a particular approach would help them maximize revenue. Download this FREE resource for in-depth insights on supply chain analytics.

