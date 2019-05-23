Pixologic, SideFX and 3D Coat Listed as Innovators by 360Quadrants for 3D Animation Software

PUNE, India, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 360Quadrants, the world's only comparison platform that combines expert analysis with crowdsourced insights has released a quadrant on 3D Animation Software to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. The quadrant has Pixologic, SideFX and 3D Coat sharing space as Innovators. 360Quadrants are generated post analysis of companies (product portfolios and business strategy). Quadrants will be updated every three months, and the position of vendors will reflect how buyers, industry experts, and other vendors rate them on different parameters.

3D animation software is a widely used technology that helps graphic designers, visual effects engineers, and animators produce realistic and innovative imagery. It involves the process of animating objects that appear in a three-dimensional space. This process consists of three important stages: modelling, motion graphics, and rendering, followed by the addition of Visual Effects (VFX). These animations are used in various industries such as media, movies, gaming, construction, architecture, and healthcare & life sciences. 360Quadrants covers 44 companies in the 3D Animation Software space and places them in a quadrant depending on their quality, reliability, and business outcome. 25 of these companies are categorized into Visionary Leaders, Dynamic Differentiators, Emerging Companies, and Innovators.

360Quadrants recognizes Autodesk, NewTek, and Maxon as Visionary Leaders; The Foundry Visionmongers, SideFx Software, Hash Inc., Pixologic, 3D Coat, and AutoDesSys as Innovators; Trimble Navigation, ESRI, Adobe Systems, Corel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, and Blender as Dynamic Differentiators; and Toon Boom Animation, Reallusion, Corastar, Cheetah 3D, Magix, Digimania, Electric Image, Otoy, Smith Micro Software and pmG Worldwide as Emerging Companies. The 360Quadrants platform provides the most granular 3D Animation Software comparisons between vendors.

The methodology used to rank 3D Animation Software companies involved the use of extensive secondary research to identify key vendors by referring to annual reports, press releases, investor presentations, white papers, and various related directories and databases. 25 key vendors were shortlisted on the basis of their breadth of product offerings, organization size, and other criteria. The scores and weights for shortlisted vendors against each parameter were finalized post research. After the ratings were finalized, each vendor was placed in respective quadrants based on their score in the product offering and business strategy parameters.

The growing adoption of visual effects technology in movies and increasing demand for 3D mobile applications and gaming are some of the major factors expected to drive global 3D animation software market. The demand for 3D animation technology is growing at a significant pace as it is used across various industry verticals.

As an Innovator Pixologic has an innovative 3D animation services portfolio, and it builds strong business strategies for its growth to be on par with the vanguards. It also provides 3D animation offerings as per customer demands. In this market, Pixologic has seen the following development that has had an impact on its growth and business strategies.

Pixologic released a new version of ZBrushCore 2018, with innovative features and is available to all registered users. Some of the new key features of ZBrushCore 2018 include VDM Brushes (Vector Displacement Mesh Brushes), Gizmo 3D Deformers and Primitives, 3D Text and Shape Creator Plugin, Decimation Master Plugin with Presets, 3D Print Hub Plugin, Export Menu Added with Export Value Controls, Mesh Position Sliders, and Mesh Size Sliders. The new version also removed Polycount Limitations for STL and VRML Export added the Korean Language Support and Smooth Groups Brush instead.

