The LUMIBIRD Group (Paris:LBIRD), the European leader for laser technologies, has obtained through its subsidiary Quantel Medical the CE mark aproval for its new device for treating dry eye diseases: the LacrySTIM IPL. With a product range now covering diagnosis with LacryDiag to treatment, LUMIBIRD provides healthcare professionals with a complete and innovative solution to address the pathology of dry eye.

Dry eye disease is a multifactorial disease of the tears and ocular surface that can result in ocular discomfort and visual impairment. It affects all populations across the world with a major increase in people over 50 years old.

LacrySTIM IPL is a treatment device featuring a unique wavelengths spectrum and train of pulses enabling the stimulation of the lachrymal and Meibomian glands and the reduction of inflammation. These mechanisms of action help the improvement of the tear film quality and the reduction the major symptoms associated with mild to moderate dry eye diseases.

"LacrySTIM IPL system brings an innovative therapeutic solution to ophthalmologists confronted to the daily challenge of dry eye treatment. It complements ideally with LacryDiag, our dry eye diagnostic platform launched in 2018." said Jean-Marc Gendre, CEO of Quantel Medical.

For Marc Le Flohic, Chairman and CEO of the LUMIBIRD Group, "The dynamism and expertise of our Quantel Medical team allow us to continue developing the business while controlling our structural costs. With a complete range from diagnosis to treatment of dry eye diseases, we are entering into a new high-potential market for which the needs are vast and solutions are still rare. We are thus strengthening our position in the field of ophthalmology while improving our business model."

Next date: H1 2019 revenues on July 29, 2019 after close of trading

LUMIBIRD is one of the world's leading specialists in lasers. With 50 years of experience and a mastering of solid state laser, laser diodes and fiber laser technologies, the Group designs, manufactures and markets high performance lasers for scientific (laboratories and universities), industrial (manufacturing, defense, Lidar sensors) and medical (ophthalmology) markets.

Born from the combination of Keopsys Group with Quantel in October 2017, LUMIBIRD has more than 500 employees and over €100 million of revenues and is present in Europe, America and Asia.

LUMIBIRD shares are listed on the Euronext Paris B Compartment. FR0000038242 LBIRD www.lumibird.com

