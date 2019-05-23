Infiniti Research, a market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest market assessment study for an automotive major. During the course of this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to obtain a holistic-view of the entire automotive market in terms of market value, competition, entry barriers, and market requirements. Also, the study highlights how our market assessment solution helped the automotive company to enhance their market share by 5% within one year.

In today's complex business scenario, businesses that do not have enough knowledge of the market are at a risk of being left behind. Market assessment solutions empower businesses to keep tabs on target market segments, track emerging trends, and forecast demand-supply shifts. This also helps players across various industries to head forward and embrace new technologies and process.

The business challenge: The client is an automotive company based out of Canada. The company encountered a huge decline in their market position due to their inability to understand the current market demands. This decline proved to be costly for the company. With Infiniti's market assessment solution, they wanted to gain detailed insights into potential risks and new opportunities in the market. Also, with the aid of Infiniti's market assessment solution, the client wanted to analyze the key players in the Canadian automotive industry and formulate effective business strategies.

The solution offeredThe market assessment engagement followed a detailed analysis of the latest trends in the market, industry risks, and opportunities. The experts also examined the potential of new product or service offerings in the Canadian automotive market. The market assessment engagement, undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to analyze their key competitors, in terms of service offerings, market share, and market position. With Infiniti's market assessment solution, the client was able to understand the potential market opportunities that aligned with their business goal. Also, they were able to fine-tune their business strategies and enhance market share by 5%.

Infiniti's market assessment solution helped the client to

Gain insights on automotive market trends

Make adjustments in product marketing strategies

Infiniti's market assessment solution offered predictive insights on:

Gaining a broader understanding of the market landscape

Reducing financial losses and wastage of resources

