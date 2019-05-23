Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science Launches New Vulcan+ Laser Analyzer Range

The market leader just got better

WESTFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2019 / Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science Corporation (Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science), a Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (TSE: 8036) wholly owned subsidiary engaged in the manufacture and sales of analysis and measuring instruments, has launched an advanced line of handheld laser-induced breakdown spectroscopy (LIBS) analyzers, known as Vulcan+. The range sees updates to the existing Smart and Expert models, whilst a new Optimum+ model is added to the product line. The whole range maintains Vulcan's market-leading analytical capability.

The new Vulcan Optimum+ model has been optimized for analyzing aluminum alloys. It features a new high-performance spectrometer, enabling the measurement of lithium in aluminum alloys, and it's also capable of measuring boron-aluminum alloys. Boron and lithium are both elements that cannot be measured with any handheld X-ray Fluorescence (XRF) analyzer. The Vulcan Optimum+ is an ideal tool for identifying modern aerospace alloys in manufacturing and scrapyards.

The calibrations for the updated Vulcan Smart+ and Expert+ models have been revised and extended based on feedback from our customers. We've also added new elements and optimized performance. Customers will continue to benefit from the unparalleled speed and ease of use they've become accustomed to with the Vulcan. Our Vulcan+ range of analyzers will continue to enable users to identify metal alloys in just one second, delivering productivity gains in both manufacturing QA/QC and scrapyards.

The Vulcan+ range will continue to benefit from advanced reporting direct from the instrument, as well as the ExTOPE Connect mobile phone app and cloud connectivity for data transfer and storage. With the cloud service, users will have real-time access to results anytime, anywhere.

Mikko Järvikivi, Head of Product Management, said: "Delivering best in class analytical capability, the Vulcan is known for its speed, ease of use and robustness. We continue to invest in developing our LIBS product range, working together with customers to manufacture market-leading instruments."

Editor's notes:

About Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science

Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science, part of Hitachi High Technologies Group, is headquartered in Oxford, UK. We have over 45 years of experience providing high-tech analysis solutions, designed to meet the tough challenges of a rapidly evolving industrial sector. Our range of smart, high-performance laboratory and in-field testing instruments deliver analysis that adds value throughout the production lifecycle; providing of operation for even the most demanding applications. Our analysis instruments include:

Vulcan handheld analyzers, with LIBS laser technology, identify metal alloys in just one second, making it one of the fastest analyzers in the world. This hugely benefits businesses processing high volumes of metal.

handheld analyzers, with LIBS laser technology, identify metal alloys in just one second, making it one of the fastest analyzers in the world. This hugely benefits businesses processing high volumes of metal. X-MET8000 handheld analyzers, used by thousands of businesses to deliver simple, rapid and non-destructive analysis for mining, soil testing, alloy analysis and scrap metal sorting using precision XRF technology.

handheld analyzers, used by thousands of businesses to deliver simple, rapid and non-destructive analysis for mining, soil testing, alloy analysis and scrap metal sorting using precision XRF technology. FM EXPERT, PMI-MASTER, FOUNDRY-MASTER and TEST-MASTER range of analyzers are used by industries the world over for fast and precise metals analysis. Featuring optical emission spectroscopy technology, all important elements with low detection limits and high precision can be determined, including carbon in steel and all technically relevant main and trace elements in nearly all metals.

range of analyzers are used by industries the world over for fast and precise metals analysis. Featuring optical emission spectroscopy technology, all important elements with low detection limits and high precision can be determined, including carbon in steel and all technically relevant main and trace elements in nearly all metals. X-Strata and FT range microspot XRF analyzers measure coating thickness of single- and multi-layer coatings, including alloy layers, and are designed to be incorporated into quality control or process control programs, as well as research laboratories.

microspot XRF analyzers measure coating thickness of single- and multi-layer coatings, including alloy layers, and are designed to be incorporated into quality control or process control programs, as well as research laboratories. Lab-X5000 and X-Supreme8000 benchtop XRF analyzers deliver quality assurance and process control across a diverse range of industries such as petroleum, wood treatment, cement, minerals, mining and plastics.

About Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is engaged in activities in a broad range of fields, including Analytical & Medical Solutions (manufacture and sales of clinical analyzers, biotechnology products, and analytical instruments), Nano-Technology Solutions (manufacture and sales of semiconductor manufacturing equipment and analysis equipment), and Industrial Solutions (providing high-value-added solutions in fields of social and industrial infrastructures and mobility, etc.).

The company's consolidated revenues for FY 2018 were approx. JPY 731.1 billion [USD 6.6 billion]. For further information, visit http://www.hitachi-hightech.com/global/.

