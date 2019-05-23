Regulatory News:

Vivendi's (Paris:VIV) Supervisory Board met today under the chairmanship of Yannick Bolloré. During the meeting, Arnaud de Puyfontaine, Chairman of the Management Board, provided the Board with an update on certain matters:

The possibility for the Management Board, following the authorization given by the General Shareholders' Meeting of April 15, 2019, to launch a share buyback program for 5% of the share capital at a maximum price of €25 per share, so as to cancel the shares acquired. The ongoing process to open the share capital of Universal Music Group. The Vendor Due Diligence was presented to the Supervisory Board, in line with the announced timeline. Canal Group's international development opportunities.

The Group will publish its first-half 2019 results after the Supervisory Board meeting on July 25, 2019.

