In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' general meeting on June 1st, 2018 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from May 16, 2019 to May 22, 2019:

Transaction date Total daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (EUR/share) Amount of transactions (EUR) Market (MIC Code) 16.05.2019 112,675 48.0865 5,418,146 XPAR 16.05.2019 50,000 48.0770 2,403,850 BATE 16.05.2019 80,243 48.0775 3,857,883 CHIX 16.05.2019 40,000 48.0779 1,923,116 TRQX 17.05.2019 118,190 48.9506 5,785,471 XPAR 17.05.2019 49,994 48.9262 2,446,016 BATE 17.05.2019 70,000 48.9279 3,424,953 CHIX 17.05.2019 40,000 48.9263 1,957,052 TRQX 20.05.2019 115,850 49.4145 5,724,670 XPAR 20.05.2019 50,000 49.3654 2,468,270 BATE 20.05.2019 70,000 49.3650 3,455,550 CHIX 20.05.2019 40,000 49.3651 1,974,604 TRQX 21.05.2019 115,080 49.5061 5,697,162 XPAR 21.05.2019 50,000 49.5153 2,475,765 BATE 21.05.2019 70,000 49.5166 3,466,162 CHIX 21.05.2019 40,000 49.5158 1,980,632 TRQX 22.05.2019 239,824 49.0467 11,762,576 XPAR 22.05.2019 50,000 49.1019 2,455,095 BATE 22.05.2019 70,000 49.1007 3,437,049 CHIX 22.05.2019 40,000 49.1030 1,964,120 TRQX Total 1,511,856 48.9981 74,078,143

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions

Total is a major energy player, which produces and markets fuels, natural gas and low-carbon electricity. Our 100,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, more affordable, cleaner and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, our ambition is to become the responsible energy major.

