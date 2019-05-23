ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - Board Committee Change
London, May 23
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
BOARD COMMITTEE CHANGES
Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") announces the following changes to the membership of its Board Committees:
Further to the resolution passed at the Annual General Meeting of Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") on May 21, 2019 to appoint Neil Carson as a Director of the Company with effect from June 1, 2019, Neil Carson has now been appointed as a member Corporate Social Responsibility Committee and the Remuneration Committee with effect from June 1, 2019.
Following these changes, the membership of each of the Board Committees will be as follows:
|COMMITTEE
|MEMBERSHIP
Audit Committee
|Euleen Goh (Chair)
Ann Godbehere
Roberto Setubal
Gerrit Zalm
Corporate and Social Responsibility Committee
|Sir Nigel Sheinwald (Chair)
Catherine Hughes
Linda Stuntz
Neil Carson (effective June 1, 2019)
Nomination and Succession Committee
|Charles Holliday (Chair)
Linda Stuntz
Gerard Kleisterlee
Remuneration Committee
|Gerard Kleisterlee (Chair)
Catherine Hughes
Sir Nigel Sheinwald
Gerrit Zalm
Neil Carson (effective June 1, 2019)
Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary
Royal Dutch Shell plc
May 23, 2019
ENQUIRIES
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550
Shell Investor Relations
Europe: + 31 70 377 4540
United States: +1 832 337 2034
LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
