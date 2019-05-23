sprite-preloader
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - Board Committee Change

PR Newswire

London, May 23

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

BOARD COMMITTEE CHANGES

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") announces the following changes to the membership of its Board Committees:

Further to the resolution passed at the Annual General Meeting of Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") on May 21, 2019 to appoint Neil Carson as a Director of the Company with effect from June 1, 2019, Neil Carson has now been appointed as a member Corporate Social Responsibility Committee and the Remuneration Committee with effect from June 1, 2019.

Following these changes, the membership of each of the Board Committees will be as follows:

COMMITTEEMEMBERSHIP

Audit Committee		Euleen Goh (Chair)
Ann Godbehere
Roberto Setubal
Gerrit Zalm

Corporate and Social Responsibility Committee		Sir Nigel Sheinwald (Chair)
Catherine Hughes
Linda Stuntz
Neil Carson (effective June 1, 2019)

Nomination and Succession Committee		Charles Holliday (Chair)
Linda Stuntz
Gerard Kleisterlee

Remuneration Committee		Gerard Kleisterlee (Chair)
Catherine Hughes
Sir Nigel Sheinwald
Gerrit Zalm
Neil Carson (effective June 1, 2019)

Anthony Clarke

Deputy Company Secretary

Royal Dutch Shell plc

May 23, 2019

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations

International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

Shell Investor Relations

Europe: + 31 70 377 4540

United States: +1 832 337 2034

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.


© 2019 PR Newswire