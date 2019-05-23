ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - Board Committee Change

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

BOARD COMMITTEE CHANGES

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") announces the following changes to the membership of its Board Committees:

Further to the resolution passed at the Annual General Meeting of Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") on May 21, 2019 to appoint Neil Carson as a Director of the Company with effect from June 1, 2019, Neil Carson has now been appointed as a member Corporate Social Responsibility Committee and the Remuneration Committee with effect from June 1, 2019.

Following these changes, the membership of each of the Board Committees will be as follows:

COMMITTEE MEMBERSHIP



Audit Committee Euleen Goh (Chair)

Ann Godbehere

Roberto Setubal

Gerrit Zalm

Corporate and Social Responsibility Committee Sir Nigel Sheinwald (Chair)

Catherine Hughes

Linda Stuntz

Neil Carson (effective June 1, 2019)

Nomination and Succession Committee Charles Holliday (Chair)

Linda Stuntz

Gerard Kleisterlee

Remuneration Committee Gerard Kleisterlee (Chair)

Catherine Hughes

Sir Nigel Sheinwald

Gerrit Zalm

Neil Carson (effective June 1, 2019)

Anthony Clarke

Deputy Company Secretary

Royal Dutch Shell plc

May 23, 2019

