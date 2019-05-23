TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Directorate change 23-May-2019 / 18:10 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 23 May 2019 According to LR 9.6.11 and LR 9.6.13, TUI AG (the "Company") announces the following director changes as of 23 May 2019: 1) Professor Dr Klaus Mangold, the Chairman of the Company's Supervisory Board, has resigned from the Company's Supervisory Board. 2) Supervisory Board member Dr Dieter Zetsche was appointed as his successor as Chairman of the Company's Supervisory Board. 3) The Company will file a request for the appointment of Mr Vladimir Lukin as a new member of its Supervisory Board to the Local Court Hanover (Amtsgericht Hannover). Mr Lukin was a member of the Board of Directors of PAO Severstal from September 2013 until September 2018. Furthermore, he already was a member of the Company's Supervisory Board between February 2014 and December 2014. No further details remain to be disclosed under LR 9.6.13. ISIN: DE000TUAG000 Category Code: BOA TIDM: TUI LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 8774 EQS News ID: 815113 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 23, 2019 12:11 ET (16:11 GMT)