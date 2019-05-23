Haag-Streit UK Enjoy a Successful RCOphth Congress 2019

HARLOW, England, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Haag-Streit UK (HS-UK), the leading manufacturer and distributor of gold-standard optometry and ophthalmic equipment, enjoyed a successful Royal College of Ophthalmologists (RCOphth) Annual Congress on 20th - 23rd May 2019 at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow.

HS-UK exhibited a number of gold-standard ophthalmic devices on stand O, and shared a stand with sister company, John Weiss & Son. The BQ 900 slit lamp and the LENSTAR LS 900 biometer both proved very popular, with HS-UK staff completing many demonstrations during the course of the event.

Other products exhibited, included; the Octopus 900 perimeter, Eye Cubed diagnostic ultrasound device, innovative AngioVue OCT-A and iFusion OCT systems and the Tango Reflex and Integre Pro-scan lasers.

John Weiss & Son showcased a range of gold-standard surgical equipment, as well as the Haag-Streit Surgical Hi-R NEO 900 microscope.

Sharon Mills, HS-UK Marketing Manager, said, "This was the first year that HS-UK have shared a stand with sister company, John Weiss & Son at the RCOphth Annual Congress and it has proved to be a massive success. It has been a fantastic opportunity for us to showcase both diagnostic and surgical instruments on the same platform and we look forward to working alongside them at future ophthalmology events."

If you missed the RCOphth Congress and would like further information on any of HS-UK's product portfolio, please call HS-UK on (01279) 883807 or visit www.haagstreituk.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/892054/HS_UK_RCOphth.jpg