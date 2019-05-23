24/7 Market News: CBD Market Expected to Reach $22 Billion

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2019 / When any company that creates a new niche and grows its revenues by 500%, from $4.1 billion to nearly $23 billion in just 15 years, it's probably wise to even listen to analyst speculation about that company. In this case, Cowan published a 100-page CBD market analysis, in which analyst, Andrew Charles, stated, "Should the regulation of CBD oil as an additive to food/beverage change or craft/independent coffee shops find a way to comply with the existing regulation, we could envision Starbucks ultimately piloting the ingredient."

When interviewed about the subject, on the Jim Cramer, on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street", Starbucks' CEO, Kevin Johnson, stated that "right now it is all about Nitro". However, when pressed by Cramer, who surely understands that this burgeoning market will grow to $22 billion even quicker than Starbucks, Johnson responded, "we are mindful of the trends, we're mindful of how -- I'll say CBD oils and CBD is viewed as a health and wellness. And so, you know, we're going to keep watching this. But right now, not on the road map."

Celebrity branded CBD products are leading the way and the same is true for CBD drinks, with Willie Nelson branded CBD coffee and New Age Beverages' Bob Marley linked line of beverages.

As the name suggests, Iconic Brands' (OTCQB: ICNB) model is focused on creating celebrity branded drinks, like its Bellissima Prosecco organic wine with Christy Brinkley, so its recent 51% acquisition of Green Grow Farms allows Iconic to meld its strengths with the Hemp and CBD celebrity branding megatrend.

The company plans to utilize its Hempology division to create CBD infused beverages in a celebrity market that allowed George Clooney to sell his Casamigos Tequila for $1 billion and Dan Aykroyd to hit the 20 million bottles sold milestone, with his Crystal Head Vodka brand.

The CDB drink industry, naturally lends itself to activist celebrity endorsements, which can create dividends for shareholders, as we saw with Nike, when they promoted Collin Kaepernick. Despite the initial backlash, Nike added $6 billion in market cap from the move.

Iconic Brands already has the distribution in place and proven relationships to cultivate a new brand in this space and, based on past performance, should be able to quickly capitalize on the hemp based drink trend, opening the younger demographic door and expanding their generational footprint.

Some of the major liquor companies jumping into the CDB and hemp space include Heineken, which launched a line of Canna beverages, Molson Coors Brewing's Hydropothecary joint venture, Aurora Cannabis' Alcanna, Canada's largest liquor retailer, agreement and of course the multi-billion dollar investment by industry leading Constellation Brands into Canopy Growth set the bar. The trend is clear as this multi-billion dollar industry develops.

Connect with 24/7 Market News on social media:

https://twitter.com/247MarketNewsHQ

https://www.facebook.com/247MarketNewsHQ/

About 24/7 Market News

As a pioneer in digital financial market media, 24/7 Market News (24/7MN) is dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and information. 24/7 MN provides comprehensive corporate communications resources and tools to engage the investment community.

DISCLAIMER:

24/7 Market News (24/7MN) is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider that produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and newsletters covering equities listed on the NYSE, NASDAQ and micro-cap exchanges. 24/7MN holds no investment licenses and is NOT a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, analyst, or broker-dealer and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. 24/7MN's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities.

The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. 24/7MN has been contracted by Iconic Brands, Inc. for news dissemination and editorial news coverage. 24/7 will receive up to one hundred thousand dollars per month, on a month to month basis, from OPTIMO on behalf of the company. 24/7 and OPTIMO do not own shares, and will not be trading in ICNB's stock.

All material included herein is based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable; therefore the reader agrees that it is solely responsible for the validity, accuracy and completeness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. 24/7MN and/or its affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed and are not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks.

For further information on 24/7 Market News, please go to www.247marketnews.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan," or "planned," "will," or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually," or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and 24/7MN undertakes no obligation to update such statements

CONTACT:

24/7 Market News

Editor@247marketnews.com

SOURCE: 24/7 Market News

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/546365/247-Market-News-CBD-Market-Expected-to-Reach-22-Billion