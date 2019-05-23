Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 23, 2019) - Asterion Cannabis Inc. (P.ASTR) ("Asterion" or the "Company") announces that the Company's 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held at the Fairmont Vancouver Hotel in the Saturna Room, 900 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC, Canada on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 12:00 p.m.

Asterion is also pleased to announce that it will be hosting two corporate events involving presentations from Asterion's senior management, details of which are set out below. Presenters at the events are expected to include Mr. Stephen Van Deventer, Chairman and CEO, Mr. Paget Hargreaves, President and Director, Mr. Hamish Sutherland, Chief Operating Officer and Mr. Stewart McGlashan, Director of Project Development.

Due to limited space, please pre-register for the events to secure your spot.

Toronto Corporate Presentation Event Details

Date: Tuesday, June 18th, 2019

Time: 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Presentation: 1:30 pm - 2:30 pm

Location: Fairmont Royal York

Tudor Room 7 and 8

100 Front St W, Toronto, Ontario

MC: Stephen Van Deventer

Toronto - Confirm your attendance, register by clicking here: Toronto Eventbrite Link

Vancouver Corporate Presentation Event Details

Date: Thursday, June 20th, 2019

Time 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Presentation: 1:30 - 2:30

Location: Fairmont Vancouver Hotel

Saturna Room

900 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia

MC: Stephen Van Deventer

Vancouver - Confirm your attendance, register by clicking here: Vancouver Eventbrite Link

About Asterion

Asterion is a Canadian medicinal cannabis company with operations in Australia, specializing in medical cannabis and is focused on becoming an industry leader in next-generation cannabis products. The Company is focused on the future of precision agriculture and aims to produce the highest quality of genetically uniform cannabis strains, at an affordable price.

The Company is led by a team of highly experienced executives with over 120 years of combined experience in medical cannabis, renewable energy, capital markets, and other highly relevant sectors across North America, Oceania, Europe, Africa and Asia.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Stephen Van Deventer"

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Deanna Kress

+1-778-999-6063

info@asterioncannabis.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Other than statements of historical fact, all statements included in this news release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's anticipated business plans and prospects of success in executing its plans, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Various risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from Asterion's expectations. Other factors such as general economic, market or business conditions, future prices of cannabis, changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for cannabis, or changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the biotechnology or cannabis industry, and delays in obtaining governmental and regulatory approvals, may also adversely affect the future results or performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly, are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45012