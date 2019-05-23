Whitby, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 23, 2019) - At a launch party at Goldie's in Toronto attended by the cream of the Canadian IT industry, Branham Group CEO Wayne Gudbranson announced the 2019 Top 25 Up and Comers list including SmartDesk CRM Inc.

This prestigious recognition honours well-deserving emerging companies worth watching for their growth and contribution to Canadian and global ICT community.

"We want to thank Wayne and the Branham Group for including us in the Branham300 this year. It's nice to be recognized for all our hard work but especially nice to be formally recognized in this manner" said SmartDesk CEO, Robert Killin. "Following on our inclusion in the 1855 Whitby Accelerator, this recognition continues racking up the "firsts" which we hope continues a trend announcing a tremendous year for SmartDesk."

The SMARTDESK Multichannel Marketing Hub (MMH) provides significant power to the hands of marketers in small and midmarket organizations across a range of industries, extending the reach to more customers and enabling increased global competitiveness.

Contact:

Robert Killin

robert@smartdeskcrm.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45011