Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 23, 2019) - Cansortium Inc. (CSE: TIUM) ("Cansortium" or the "Company"), a leading Florida-based medical cannabis company operating under the Fluent brand (formerly Knox Medical) and with a mission to deliver the highest standards of cannabis care from nursery to lab to shelf, will host a conference call on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 5:00pm (ET) to review its first-quarter 2019 financial results, which will be released earlier that day.

The conference call can be accessed by calling 877-407-9039 (in the U.S.) or 201-689-8470 (international), conference ID 13691237. Participants should call in at least five minutes prior to the start of the call. The call also will be accessible via live webcast at www.cansortium.com.

A replay of the call will be available starting May 30, 2019 at 8:00pm (ET) through June 6, 2019 at 11:59pm (ET), at 844-512-2921 (in the U.S.) or 412-317-6671 (international); conference ID 13691237. A webcast replay will also be available through May 29, 2020 at www.cansortium.com.

ABOUT CANSORTIUM

Cansortium is a global medical cannabis company operating in highly populous medical cannabis markets with a mission to deliver the highest standards of cannabis care from nursery to lab to shelf. Headquartered in Miami, FL and operating under the Fluent brand (formerly Knox Medical), the Company through its subsidiaries operates cultivation, processing and dispensary facilities across Florida, Texas, Puerto Rico and a dispensary license in Pennsylvania. The Company also has licensed cultivation facilities in Colombia and Canada, with licensing pending in Michigan.

Cansortium's common shares and warrants trade on the CSE under the symbol "TIUM.U" and "TIUM.WT.U" respectively.

For more information visit www.cansortium.com and www.getfluent.com.

For further information, contact:

Jeffrey Reath

Executive Vice-President, Finance and Investor Relations

506-871-6135

jeff@cansortium.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45010